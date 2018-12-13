Fife Weather: Snow and ice warning as blizzards set to hit Kingdom

A yellow warning has been issued for snow in Fife as the Met Office says the Kingdom could face disruption.

The warning is in place between midday on Saturday and 10am on Sunday this week, with blizzards developing across Scotland.

There has been a warning that blizzards could hit.

The Met Office says heavy snow and blizzards may develop across Scotland and northern England with a risk of freezing rain in places.

Forecasters add that it could mean possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, with possible ddelays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

The Met Office said: “There is a risk of snow developing with strong southeasterly winds affecting northern UK on Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

“The snow could be heavy at times, especially over hills where blizzards may develop, and is likely to drift in strong winds.

“2-5 cm of snow is likely at lower levels, whilst higher ground could see 10-20 cm.”

It marks the first snowfall in Fife since the Beast From The East earlier this year, which saw Fife grind to a halt amid the first ever red warning for snow.

