Fife Weather: Snow and ice warning extended through weekend

The return of the cold snowy weather this weekend has been increased, as the Met Office warning has now been extended to Sunday.

Snow and ice have already been forecast for this evening, with the initial period lasting from 6pm tonight until midnight.

However, now Saturday's yellow warning for snow will last from 5pm until 10am on Sunday morning.

The Met Office said: "Snow showers will turn heavier later on Saturday, overnight and into Sunday morning.

"Icy patches will form on untreated surfaces, pavements and cycle paths.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services."