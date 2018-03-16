Fife weather: Snow and ice warnings for tonight

The Met Office have issued two seperate yellow warnings for ice and snow starting from later today, lasting until tomorrow morning.

The first warning, starting at 6pm, warns of snow and ice, with some transport issued expected with roads.

It lasts until midnight, after which the second warning takes effect regarding ice, which could cause problems on untreated roads.

The Met Office said: “A band of rain will increasingly turn to snow through late Friday afternoon and evening.

“As this band moves south-westwards, ice will also readily form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

“Some injuries are also possible from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

“Following the clearance of an area of rain and snow, ice will form on untreated surfaces Friday evening and persist into Saturday morning.

“Despite a cold day then on Saturday surface temperatures are expected to rise above freezing during the morning allowing ice to melt.”