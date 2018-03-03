Fife Weather: Travel latest

Stagecoach has said that it will try to run some services in Fife today, though some routes remain impassable due to the snow.

Travel in the Kingdom remains disrupted as drifting snow causes problems during road clearances, and a yellow warning is in place until Monday, which means more snow is expected.

There have been reports of some shops in Kinghorn and Burntisland running low on fresh goods as the roads into town were closed or too hazardous for deliveries.

ScotRail are curently testing the line and are hopeful of running servives through Fife this afternoon.

For more information, check your journey here.

Stagecoach will be running a Sunday service in Fife.

In a statement on the firm’s website, it said: “We will be operating a Sunday service on most routes in Fife, with journeys operating between the hours of 7am and 7pm.

“Due to road conditions, some services may be subject to diversions and delays and where any revisions are required they are noted below.

“A full list of the services operating is shown here, as well as a link to the Sunday timetable and details of the first and last journeys operating today.

“Please note that the live tracking on our website and app will not operate correctly today due to us running a Sunday service in Fife rather than normal Saturday service, apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.

“Halbeath P&R is not currently accessible so no services will use the facility but will use the stops on the main road where possible.

Any updates throughout the day will be posted here, or on our Twitter feed (@StagecoachEScot) as soon as we are able to do so.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney is urging members of the public to consider what help they can offer. From helping clear local pavements and footpaths, to farmers assisting with keeping rural roadways open, or 4x4 owners offering neighbours a lift –volunteers have an important role to play in the recovery.

Mr Swinney, who chaired the latest meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGoRR) this morning, said:

“Throughout the country we are hearing many examples of people going above and beyond the call of duty, showing exemplary community spirit to help their local community deal with the extreme snowy conditions.

“Local and national services are working together to do all we can to keep our roads clear of snow. However, the situation remains very challenging, particularly in rural and eastern areas of Scotland.

“If you have capacity to help neighbours, or are the owner of large vehicles that could assist the clearance work on your local road, I would encourage you to volunteer and look out for vulnerable people.

“Shop deliveries in some local areas may be affected in the short term, so I would also ask that people are patient and sensible when purchasing food or fuel, as the situation gradually returns to normal.

“While the warning alert has reduced to yellow, cold conditions and snow are expected to continue for the next few days so please exercise caution, carefully prepare and avoid unnecessary journeys.”