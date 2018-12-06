Fife Weather: Travel warning over 70mph winds

Fifers face travel disruption tomorrow as the Kingdom is set to be battered by winds of up to 70mph.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for wind lastning from 5am until midnight, prompting a not of caution from Transport Scotland.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind, covering almost all of the country, which will be in place throughout Friday.

“The strongest gusts are expected to reach around 70mph in exposed areas, and will likely bring some heavy rainfall with them.

“There is the potential for disruption on the roads, especially on bridges, and people should check the latest information before they set off, drive to the conditions and follow Police travel advice. The Traffic Scotland mobile website – my.trafficscotland.org – lets people get the latest information on the move and the Traffic Scotland Twitter page is updated regularly.

“They will give details of ‘wind-based’ closures for the bridges on trunk road network, allowing people to plan ahead accordingly.

“Since the Queensferry Crossing opened there have been 19 occasions on which the Forth Road Bridge would have closed to high sided vehicles.

“Closures like this would have meant costly diversions and delays, especially for HGV drivers with knock on effects for the economy, businesses and commuters. A fact that has been recognised by the road haulage industry.

“The new structure continues to deliver clear economic benefits, in stark contrast to the closure of the Forth Road Bridge in 2015, and disruption which occurred regularly during severe weather before the Queensferry Crossing opened.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress