Fife weather update: Schools ARE open

It may be snowy ... but Fife’s schools are open today.

Fife Council confirmed this morning there were no closures due to the wintry weather.

Kirkcaldy High School tweeted last night they were open, and urged pupils to stay safe while travelling to classes.

The council is also busy keeping roads open and pavements free of snow.

it said primary and secondary routes are continuing to be treated and conditions are being monitored.

But it has run into issues with bin collections in one part of the Kingdom.

The Council’s official Twitter account advised: ‘‘Adverse weather has had an impact on bin collections, in the west of Fife. Please leave your bin at the normal collection point and it will be emptied as soon as we can get round to your area. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.