Fife weather warning: Alert over winds set to batter Kingdom

The Met Office has issued a weather warning, as Fife is set to be hit by strong winds.

Fife is among the areas of Scotland which is forecast to experience very strong winds, as a yellow warning ha been issued.

Friday will see strong winds hit the area. Picture: John Devlin

The warning is currently in place between 3am on Friday morning, and midnight shortly before Saturday.

The Met Office says the weather could cause disruption, with road, rail, air and ferry services possibly affected.

It says there may be longer journey times and cancellations possible, while some roads and bridges may close.

