Fife weather warning: Kingdom to be battered by strong winds

A weather warning has been issued for the Fife area, with strong winds of up to 60mph.

The warning lasts from 12 noon on Friday, right through to 6pm on Saturday night.

Some travel disruption could occur, and the Met Office says some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also likely.

The Yellow warning covers much of the UK, with warnings about the severity of the winds in Scotland.

The Met Office said: “Gales will become widespread later on Friday, persisting well into Saturday whilst becoming more westerly.”

The forecasting agency added: “Winds will gradually ease on Saturday, with the strongest winds becoming confined to Scotland on Saturday afternoon.

“These winds will lead to large waves affecting coasts and the possibility of waves overtopping some coastal routes.”

