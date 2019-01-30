Fife weather warning: Snow and ice to hit Kingdom

The Met Office has updated its warning of snow and ice to include Fife, which is set to be batter by cold weather over the course of two days.

While some areas of Fife have already been affected by some cold weather, the latest warning makes it far more likely that there will be disruption.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

The yellow warning comes into force tomorrow at around 6pm, lasting until 12noon on Friday.

The Met Office has warned that “ice and snow are likely to bring travel disruption during Thursday night and Friday morning.”

The Met Office says; “Showers will develop during Thursday night and continue into Friday morning falling as a mixture of rain, sleet and snow.

“Snow accumulations of 1-3 cm are possible in places by Friday morning. Ice is likely to form on some untreated surfaces.”

