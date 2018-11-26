Fife Weather Warning: Wind to batter Kingdom

Fife is set to be hit by severe winds this week after a Yellow Warning by the Met Office.

North East Fife in particular will see the worst of the bad weather, with strong winds arriving on Wednesday and lasting into the following day.

The Met Office says some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, with delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges also likely.

The warning lasts from midday on Wednesday, and lasts until 3am on Thursday morning.

