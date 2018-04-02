Fife weather: Yellow warning as snow set to hit Kingdom

A yellow warning for snow across Scotland has now been extended to Fife, as the weather is set to hit tonight and well into tomorrow..

The initial warning saw Fife missing out on the snow which has been forcecast across much of Scotland, however it now appears the Kingdom will get its fair share of bad weather.

The warning is in place as of midnight tonight, and lasts all the way through to 3pm on Tuesday.

The Met Office said of the warning in Fife: “Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”