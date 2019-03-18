Fife Weight Watchers pair compete in BBC show Bargain Hunt

Two Fife Weight Watchers coaches are to compete on TV’s Bargain Hunt.

Elaine Jones and Heather Pownall represented Weight Watchers in the recent filming for the new BBC series.

The pair run WW workshops in Fife, with Glenrothes resident Elaine running workshops there as well as Cupar, while Heather covers Lochgelly and Dunfermline.

They say they were delighted to be part of the show flying the flag for WW and Scotland as the Blue team.

Elaine said: “We had the most amazing experience filming over two days at the antique fayre and then for auction day.

“The crew and team were so lovely to work with and made us feel right at home.

“It was just so much fun and I am such a fan of the show so just loved every minute of it”

Heather said: ”It was so fantastic to be involved, it was all Elaine’s doing as she is put the application in on the first place and asked me to be her Bargain Hunt buddy which I was happy to be.

I am not sure if we are experts on antiques as we are more experts on losing pounds than gaining them but we did our best and learned a lot in the process.”

Sadly, to find out if Elaine and Heather were triumphant with their bargain choices you will have to wait until later this year when the episode is aired in the Autumn.

