Fife woman accused of having sex with boy, 14

A 59-year-old Fife woman has appeared in court accused of having sex with a 14-year-old boy in Ibiza.

It is alleged that Gail Dickinson supplied the boy with alcohol before having sex in the holiday resort of San Antonio.

She is also accused of sexually assaulting the same boy on an earlier occasion in Glenrothes.

Dickinson, of Bilsland Road, Glenrothes, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and denied the three charges she faces.

It is alleged that on an occasion between January 1, and February 28, 2017, at an address in Glenrothes, she sexually assaulted the boy by touching him and rubbing his leg.

It is also alleged that on June 12 and 13, in San Antonio, Ibiza, she culpably and recklessly supplied alcohol to the boy, exposing him to intoxication.

The third charge is that on June 13 at apartments in San Antonio she engaged in sexual activity with the boy.

The trial has been set for September 3.