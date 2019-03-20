Fife woman beat children with belt and neglected them

A woman has admitted physically abusing three young children at addresses in Fife.

The children – one was just three at the time – were repeatedly struck with a belt and her hand, in assaults which took place over a period of more than three years.

They were carried out by Vita Zartman (48) currently a prisoner and formerly of Station Hotel, Thornton.

Zartman appeared from custody in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court, accompanied by a Russian translator and admitted four charges.

On repeated occasions between April 16, 2013 and June 16, 2016 at Burnside Crescent, Rosyth and Lansbury Street, Kirkcaldy, she assaulted a girl then aged between five and eight years, by repeatedly striking her on the body with a belt and repeatedly striking her on the head and body with her hand, all to her injury.

On repeated occasions between April 16, 2013 and June 16, 2016 at Burnside Crescent, Rosyth and Lansbury Street, Kirkcaldy, she assaulted a boy then aged between three and six years, by repeatedly striking him on the body with a belt.

On repeated occasions between April 16, 2013 and June 16, 2016 at Burnside Crescent, Rosyth and Lansbury Street, Kirkcaldy, she assaulted a boy then aged between eight and eleven years, by repeatedly striking him on the body with a belt and repeatedly struck him on the head and body with her hand.

Zartman also admitted that between January 1 and June 16, 2016, at Burnside Crescent, Rosyth and Lansbury Street, Kirkcaldy, she wilfully mistreated five children, neglected, abandoned and exposed the children by failing to provide them with adequate food, failed to provide them with adequate clothing, failed to maintain their personal hygiene, failed to provide clean bedding and neglected their physical welfare.

Sheriff Charles MacNair called for reports. Zartman will remain in custody until sentencing on April 17.

