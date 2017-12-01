Fife woman’s charity trek to Everest

A Cupar woman trekked to the Everest Base Camp, raising thousands of pounds for charity in the process.

Kerry Powles (44), a personal assistant, has just returned from the trek of a lifetime, having raised more than £2000 for Barnardo’s.

Kerry said that doing the trek was something she had wanted to do for a long time.

“It was amazing,” Kerry said. “Absolutely amazing.

“It is something that has been on my bucket list for a very long time.

“I planned it 18 months ago and have been training ever since.”

The trek last 18 days, with 13 days of walking.

The group set off from Lukla Airport, and ascended more than 5000 metres over the next couple of weeks.

And the trek was not without its problems.

She said: “The amount of people who had altitude sickness was challenging – though not me personally.

“I was in a group of five and three got it quite bad. One guy was not able to speak or walk.

“It was very long days of walking and it could be quite cold at night.

“You’re trying to stop yourself from falling ill.

“We had a few hairy moments but it was all good fun.”

After training for 18 months, trekking up hills and mountains in preparation for the challenge, and then climbing from Lukla, the group finally made it to the base camp.

Kerry described the moment as “amazing”.

She added: “It’s such a surreal place.

“You’re walking up, and it’s so difficult, but you are also in awe of these mountains.

“It’s completely stunning.”

Despite all the training, and having wanted to do the challenge for a number of years, it almost did not go ahead at the last minute.

“I was still working for Barnardo’s in Kirkcaldy and a colleague said the trip was coming up,” Kerry explained.

“And it was something I had always fancied doing.

“And it gave me something to do and work towards.

“I almost didn’t go.

“Six weeks before I went my husband, who is in the RAF, got notice to go to the Falkland Islands for six months.

“My heart dropped.

“But luckily my parents stepped in and looked after our two children.”

If you would like to support Kerry with her fundraiser, visit www.virginmoneygiving.com/Kerry.Powles.

Kerry also volunteers with Cupar Foodbank, and will be among the group collecting donations at the Tesco store in Cupar over the weekend.