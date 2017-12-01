Fife woman to do reindeer run after friend’s diagnosis

A Fife woman is taking part in a festive run to raise money for charity, after her best friend was diagnosed with leukaemia in September.

Angela MacDonald (41), from Lower Largo, has organised for her and a team of friends to take part in the Bloodwise Reindeer Run on December 3, after Alison Hutchison (46) was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

Angela said: “It was such a shock when we heard the diagnosis.

“Alison is so fit and healthy. We couldn’t believe it.

“We wanted to do something to show our support and to help beat this awful cancer.

“That’s why eight of us will be taking on this run together and trying to raise as much money as possible to pay for research.

“Alison is about to start her next course of chemo but we are hoping she’ll be well enough to join us as we cross the finish line together in Holyrood Park.”

Alison said: I’ve been blown away by the support I’ve had from family, friends and the local community. It really helps to keep me positive knowing so many people are rooting for me.”

Fancy dress is encouraged for the run, and those who take part will receive their own pair of antlers to wear, with mulled wine and mince pies for after.

Funds raised from the run will be used for research into finding more effective treatments for blood cancer patients.

To sign up visit http://www.bloodwise.org.uk/reindeer-run.