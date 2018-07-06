Fifer honoured with special award from the Prime Minister

Fifer Stuart Duffy, who helped launch Fife Pride, has been honoured with a special accolade from the Prime Minister.

Stuart, who received a Points of Light award on Tuesday evening at Downing Street, in recognition for supporting LGBT communities across Scotland.

He is an LGBT+ campaigner has been involved in creating new Pride organisations and events and is also the founder of the ‘Pink Saltire’ charity.

Stuart is dedicated to giving a voice to LGBT+ people in more rural and isolated areas of Scotland.

Last year he helped set up Fife’s inaugural Pride and he has supported communities organise new Pride events in Aberdeen, Dundee and Perthshire taking place this summer.

Stuart has also embarked upon a national tour of Pride festivals where he aims to reach over 50,000 people with information celebrating LGBT history and heritage. He also runs pinksaltire.com, a news hub for LGBT related issues with views across all digital channels reaching 1.4 million in over 100 countries.

The Fifer is the latest recipient of the Points of Light award, which recognises outstanding volunteers who are making a change in their community and inspiring others.

Each day, someone, somewhere in the country is selected to receive the award to celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Stuart received his award from the Prime Minister at No.10 Downing Street during a Pride reception, which was also attended by other Points of Light recipients who are supporting LGBT communities across the UK.

In a personal letter to Stuart, Prime Minister Theresa May said: “Your work establishing ‘Pink Saltire’ has given a voice to LGBT people living in remote areas of Scotland and is giving them the opportunity to be part of a vibrant LGBT community.

“You should feel proud of the new Pride events launching across Scotland as a result of your efforts.”

Stuart said: “I’m incredibly proud to receive this award from the Prime Minister.

“Volunteering has been an important part of my life from the age of 14 and it always gives me a real sense of achievement to contribute something to the community.

“As the Founder of ‘Pink Saltire’, a charity focussing on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) equality in Scotland, I’ve been inspired to help improve the representation of LGBT voices in communities around the country.

“From our LGBT digital news hub at pinksaltire.com, to our community consultations and LGBT work in schools, the reach and impact of ‘Pink Saltire’ is improving lives and changing attitudes towards the LGBT community. Most recently, we’ve worked with communities in Aberdeen, Dundee, Perthshire and Fife to help them develop Pride events for the first time, creating a highly visible opportunity for people to come together, celebrate the contribution of LGBT people and to tackle discrimination by breaking down barriers.

“Pride events are a fantastic vehicle for change in communities right across the UK and we have a responsibility to continue to fight for improved representation for all those LGBT people who feel marginalised or discriminated against in the UK and beyond.”

He added: “At ‘Pink Saltire’, we’ll continue that important work to demonstrate Scotland is a welcoming and inclusive country.”

Stuart is the 943rd winner of the Points of Light award, which has been developed in partnership with the hugely successful Points of Light programme in the USA.