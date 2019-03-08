Fifer’s chance to record their Kirkcaldy memories

The people of Kirkcaldy will have the opportunity to record their memories of the Lang Toun past and present in a unique project designed to help those with dementia.

The two-day event, which takes place in the upper gallery space at Kirkcaldy Galleries later this month, is the finale to the town’s Photographic Society’s 120th anniversary exhibition.

The ambitious project,which brought together over 150 archive and historic photographs of Kirkcaldy landmarks together with images of the same site taken by amateur photographers today, has attracted hundreds of people to the gallery.

Now, those behind the exhibition want the public to help leave a lasting legacy long after the pictures have been taken down.

“We’ve had a hugely positive response from the public to the exhibition and we have a plan to see if we can secure something from this event that will last as a historic record of the town long after we’ve moved on,” said Cathy Davis, the society’s secretary.

“So many people have memories of specific places in Kirkcaldy which we want to capture.

“Therefore, we now want to invite people in to preserve those memories, not only as a historic and social archive that would be used by local schools, but also as a therapeutic aid in care homes for those whose memories of Kirkcaldy may be fading with the onset of dementia.”

Volunteers from Kirkcaldy Photographic Society, which is continuing its 120th anniversary with an ongoing catalogue of events, will be on hand over the exhibition’s final weekend to make short sound recording of anyone who wants to recall the Kirkcaldy of their past.

“We want as many people as possible to come along so we can collect as many memories and facts about the town as we can,” Cathy explained.

“There will be refreshments on hand for all those taking part in what we think will be a worthwhile and lasting project that will be of benefit t future generations.”

Anyone wanting to add their memories can do so by visiting the Kirkcaldy Galleries on either Saturday or Sunday, March 16-17 from 10am-4pm.