Fifers recognised in New Year Honours List

A number of people living in Fife have been recognised in the New Year Honours List for 2018.

Round the world cyclist Mark Beaumont, from Cupar, receives the British Empire Medal for services to sport, broadcasting and charity.

Elizabeth Riches, long serving Lib-Dem councillor and former depute leader of Fife Council, from Anstruther, receives an MBE for political and public service.

Susan Stephen, from Elie, lately national co-ordinator, general practice nursing in NHS Education Scotland, receives an MBE for services to general practice nurse education.

There is an MBE also for Patricia Reid, secretary of Dunfermline Tennis Club, for services to tennis and lacrosse in Scotland.

And Alexander Duncan, from Kincardine, the regional commissioner, east region of the Scout Association, receives an MBE for services to the Scouting Movement and the Vine Trust.