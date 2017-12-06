Fifers urged to support Christmas gift appeal

The organisers of an appeal which collects and distributes Christmas gifts to children across Fife are urging locals to donate much-needed presents.

Kate Hope, one of the four mums who run the Gift of Christmas appeal, says that the campaign, which aims to make sure every child in Fife has a present to open on Christmas Day, has collected very little so far.

The need for donations is urgent, with just over a week before the collection closes.

The appeal is in its second year, following a successful 2016 appeal, which saw around £50,000 worth of gifts donated to be distributed among children across Fife.

“Unfortunately, this year we have collected very little so far,” Kate said.

“We are just finding that we’re not getting the same donations that we got last year.

“This year we’re using the same drop off points and we’ve added a few extra, but what we’re being told is that the points are receiving very little compared to last year.

“This time last year we had done collections a couple of times at most points – so far this year we’ve collected from four, because the rest don’t have enough.

“We don’t know why.”

Fifers are urged to donate whatever presents they can, from toys and books, to pyjamas and bikes, from a gift bag stuffed with presents to just a small item. The only rule is that it has to be new and for children between 0-18.

Kate says that the appeal has received at least 600 applications for gifts this year, and that the organisers were concerned that they would not be able to meet the demand.

Appealing to Fifers, she said: “One in five children in Fife are living in poverty. People are using foodbanks. People can’t afford food, which means they can’t put money aside for Christmas presents.

“There are a lot of children who will receive little or nothing at all this Christmas.

“I feel it’s sad that children won’t have a Christmas.

“That’s why we set this up – to put a smile of a few little faces.”

Collection points are spread across Fife.

For more details about how to donate or the locations of drop off points, visit the Gift of Christmas website or Facebook page.