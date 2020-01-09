Fifth record year for Isle of May visitors

Scottish Natural Heritage’s (SNH) nature reserves, including the Isle of May and Loch Leven locally, enjoyed a spectacular year in 2019.

The Isle of May enjoyed another record-breaking year for visitors, with 14,000 people braving the boat trip across the Forth to the island.

It’s the fifth year in a row that visitor numbers have increased with people flocking to the nature reserve which is a magical mix of seabirds, seals and tales of smugglers past.

The island is home to the much-loved puffin and its cliffs are awash wtih nesting seabirds in late spring and summer.

And at Loch Leven, near Kinross, 300,000 walkers, cyclists, runners and birdwatchers visited the nature reserve during the last 12 months.

One of the most important sites for waterfowl in Britain – with not only the largest concentration of breeding ducks anywhere in the UK, but many thousands of migratory ducks, geese and swans visiting every autumn and winter – its popular heritage trail is also a big draw.

Stuart MacQuarrie, SNH’s head of nature reserves, said: “Scotland’s national nature reserves are special places for wildlife.

“But they are also wonderful spots to visit, enjoy a spectacular view and catch sight of an elusive otter or amazing eagle.

“Making sure our nature is thriving is also part of the solution to the climate emergency.

“Our nature reserves are key to ensure we have a nature-rich future in Scotland.”