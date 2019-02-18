Figures reveal crime levels at Fife train stations

There have been two sexual assaults at Kirkcaldy train station, according to new figures released today.

A Freedom of Information request gave a break down of crime at all stations in 2018 across the Kingdom, and into Angus, Perth and Dundee.

It revealed a total of 73 crimes logged by British Transport Police across four the regions.

There were less than half a dozen incidents at Kirkcaldy, but they contained reports of two sexual assaults – and an indecent exposure.

There was one assault and theft of property at Burntisland.

The FOI request was logged by Liz Smith, Scottish Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife,

She described the total as “quite shocking.”

She added: “Many of these consisted of assault, vandalism and drugs offences but the more serious ones included dangerous driving at a level crossing at Halbeath in Fife, two instances of theft of live cable – from near Longannet and Charlestown Foundry level crossing – along with a sexual assault at Kirkcaldy rail station.

“To put your life in danger to steal cable from a rail line shows the lengths some criminals are prepared to go these days.”