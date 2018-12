Fire crews have tackled a blaze at a Fife chip shop.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a fire at a chip shop on Sea Road in Methil at 3.19pm, after receiving reports of smoke coming from the shop.

A spokeswoman said: “Operations Control mobilised two fire engines to Sea Road where firefighters extinguished a small fire within the cooking area.

“There were no casualties.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”