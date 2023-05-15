The former Maxwell’s bar on Wellesley Road was left little more than a shell by the two fires. Crews were called to a blaze at the empty premises around lunchtime, and again at 5:30pm. Roads around the building remained closed this morning as fire crews continue to pour water into the remains of the building.

At its height 14 engines were at the scene to tackle the blaze as smoke billowed into the evening sky. Several nearby properties were evacuated, and 11 people supported in temporary accommodation overnight.

Emergency services were alerted to the first fire around 12:30pm and then called out again around 5:30pm.

Fire crews were at the scene of the blaze the following morning. Inset: Smoke pours from the building (Pic: Fife Jammers)

Fife Council’s council’s building standards team are also on site to advise on the safety of the building.

Police have urged the public to stay away from the area as their investigations begin - - they are “following several positive lines of enquiry”

Inspector Matt Spencer, Levenmouth community inspector said: “We received a report of a fire at a derelict building in Wellesley Road, Methil, which happened around 2.30pm. The initial fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service however, around 5.30pm a secondary fire was reported at the same location. As a result, several properties were evacuated, and road closures were put in place.