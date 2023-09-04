The move marks the start of the investigations into the major blaze which saw firefighters at the scene for 15 hours. Restrictions remain in place with several roads closed while the building can be made safe. It also emerged today that some residents were evacuated as a precautions s fire crews from statutes across Fife raced to the scene.

The fire - the third this year at the former club - broke out around 3:00pm. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched six crews, and some remained on site throughout the night, only beginning their clear-up operations this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The thick black smoke which billowed out of the shattered roof could be seen across town - from Seafield beach to the very top of Bennochy Road. Over 100 spectators gathered across the Town Square and outside the bus station to witness the devastating scenes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The devastating fire scene at Kitty's (Pics: Fife Free Press)

Fife Council has said a number of restrictions around the site will remain in place. Wemyssfield is closed from the petrol station to the bus station, and restrictions also apply to Hunter Street and St Brycedale Road. The bus station remains open with some restrictions, while the main door to the Town House is out of bounds as it falls within the police cordon. The building is open, but pedestrian access is only via the west end door across from the sheriff court.

News of the destruction caused by the fire sparked a wave of sadness and anger among many people in the town.

Councillor Ian Cameron, who is convener of Kirkcaldy area committee, said: “Another fire, another piece of heritage destroyed and right in the centre of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Firefighters put their lives on the line again and this event represents a final plea from the town to keep a height appliance here in Kirkcaldy. Given that it was due to be removed at 6:00pm yesterday the fire, all be it in an uninhabited building, was a brutal reinforcement of how important a quick response can be.”

Kitty’s closed in 2019 and in December, Hunter Street Properties was given permission by Fife Council to convert the former nightclub and adjacent bar into a total of 19 flats.