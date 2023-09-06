Fire at Kitty’s: fire crews back at scene of major blaze at Kirkcaldy nightclub

Watch more videos on Shots!

Several appliances were sent to building on the corner of Hunter Street this morning. There werey two appliances and an Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) at the scene. They arrived shortly before 8:00am.

The fire crews focussed their attention on the rear of the B-listed building after reports of a small fire within a quantity of timber. The premises were reduced to little more than charred rubble by Sunday’s major blaze.

Fences have been put up to secure the site as investigations continue. Some road restrictions remain in place.

The charred remains of the former Kitty's Nightclub in Kirkcaldy after Sunday's devastating fire (Pic: Fife Free Press)