Fire at Kitty’s: fire crews back at scene of major blaze at Kirkcaldy nightclub

Fire crews have returned to the scene of a major blaze which destroyed the former Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 6th Sep 2023, 08:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST
Several appliances were sent to building on the corner of Hunter Street this morning. There werey two appliances and an Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) at the scene. They arrived shortly before 8:00am.

The fire crews focussed their attention on the rear of the B-listed building after reports of a small fire within a quantity of timber. The premises were reduced to little more than charred rubble by Sunday’s major blaze.

Fences have been put up to secure the site as investigations continue. Some road restrictions remain in place.

The charred remains of the former Kitty's Nightclub in Kirkcaldy after Sunday's devastating fire (Pic: Fife Free Press)The charred remains of the former Kitty's Nightclub in Kirkcaldy after Sunday's devastating fire (Pic: Fife Free Press)
The charred remains of the former Kitty's Nightclub in Kirkcaldy after Sunday's devastating fire (Pic: Fife Free Press)
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call on Wednesday at 7.21am, to reports of a small fire within a quantity of timber. Operations control mobilised two appliances and firefighters remain on scene dampening down the area."

