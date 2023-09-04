The scene remains cordoned off as the emergency services begin the clear-up operation around the historic building on the corner of Hunter Street. The roof of the club has been destroyed, and the first floor reduced to charred remains - it is difficult to see how much of the building can be salvaged given the intensity of the blaze.

It was the third fire this year at the empty building, and the most serious yet. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said dispatched six crews from around Fife to the scene at 3:00pm yesterday, and firefighters remained there for 15 hours.

The thick black smoke which billowed out of the shattered roof could be seen across town - from Seafield beach to the very top of Bennochy Road. Over 100 spectators gathered across the Town Square and outside the bus station to witness the devastating scenes.

The devastation is clear from the scene this morning (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The roof above the former nightclub was lost early on, and flames also destroyed the first floor which was once the Auld Post Hotel. The turret which sat above the corner of the building - dramatically collapsed as the fire took hold.

Police closed off a host of roads around the club as the firefighting operation got underway, and they remain in place this morning. There is no access down Wemyssfield or around the Town House.

It was the third fire to hit the empty building in the heart of the town. Kitty’s closed in 2019 and in December, Hunter Street Properties was given permission by Fife Council to convert the former nightclub and adjacent bar into a total of 19 flats.

A new first floor was to be added to the single storey west wing facing on to Wemyssfield to form four two-storey houses, and six flats created in its east wing facing on to Hunter Street. Six flats would be formed within the east wing facing on to Hunter Street - three main door flats at ground floor level, two at first floor level, and a small one-bedroom flat to the attic.