Fire at Kitty’s: three boys, aged 15, arrested and charged over major blaze

The boys face charges of wilful fire-raising, and a report has bee sent to the Procurator Fiscal. The move comes just days after the blaze destroyed the historic landmark on the corner of Hunter Street, sparking a major response from the emergency services.

Six crews were dispatched by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service from stations across Fife, and some remained at the scene for 15 hours.

The thick black smoke which billowed out of the shattered roof could be seen across town - from Seafield beach to the very top of Bennochy Road. Over 100 spectators gathered across the Town Square and outside the bus station to witness the devastating scenes.

The remains of the building are fenced off (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Some restrictions remain in place around the shell of the building while it is made safe. Some residents were also evacuated as a precautions as fire crews tackled the blaze.