News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Fire at Kitty’s: three boys, aged 15, arrested and charged over major blaze

Three 15-year olds have been arrested and charged in connection with the fire which destroyed the former Kitty’s Nightclub in Kirkcaldy.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 6th Sep 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 16:24 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The boys face charges of wilful fire-raising, and a report has bee sent to the Procurator Fiscal. The move comes just days after the blaze destroyed the historic landmark on the corner of Hunter Street, sparking a major response from the emergency services.

Six crews were dispatched by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service from stations across Fife, and some remained at the scene for 15 hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The thick black smoke which billowed out of the shattered roof could be seen across town - from Seafield beach to the very top of Bennochy Road. Over 100 spectators gathered across the Town Square and outside the bus station to witness the devastating scenes.

The remains of the building are fenced off (Pic: Fife Free Press)The remains of the building are fenced off (Pic: Fife Free Press)
The remains of the building are fenced off (Pic: Fife Free Press)
Most Popular

Some restrictions remain in place around the shell of the building while it is made safe. Some residents were also evacuated as a precautions as fire crews tackled the blaze.

Sergeant Gordon Stanford said: “We know this incident has had a significant impact in Kirkcaldy and we would like to offer our thanks to the local community and partners in the emergency services for their assistance in this investigation.”

Related topics:KirkcaldyScottish Fire and Rescue ServiceFife