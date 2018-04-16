Fire brigade battle Methil blaze

Firefighters spent hours battling a blaze in Methil after the alert was raised during the early hours.

The fire broke out shortly before 5am on Sunday morning at a scrapyard.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 4.58am on Sunday, April 15 to reports of a fire at a scrapyard in Methil.

“Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene at Methilhaven Road.

“Upon arrival firefighters found a well-developed fire within a single-storey building, and crews worked for several hours to extinguish the flames.

“There were no casualties.

“Crews left the scene at 9.33am after ensuring the area was made safe.”