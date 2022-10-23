Fire crew from Edinburgh called to tackle industrial estate blaze in Fife

The drama happened around 4:00am when two lock-up containers at the M90 Self Storage in Belleknowes Industrial Estate, Inverkeithing, caught fire.

A fire crew from Dunfermline attended and they were supported by firefighters from Crew Toll in Edinburgh.

They spent over an hour at the scene.

The fire happened last night

The containers were destroyed in the fire.

A spokesperson from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert to a fire at a yard in Belleknowes Industrial Estate in Inverkeithing at 4.23am.

“On arrival two shipping containers were found to be well alight.

“Two crews, one from Dunfermline and a second from Edinburgh’s Crewe Toll station were despatched.