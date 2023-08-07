News you can trust since 1871
Fire crews at scene of blaze at bar at former Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy

A fire has broken out at a former Kirkcaldy nightclub - the second blaze in the past four months.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 10:36 BST
Fire screws at the scene outside the former Kandy Bar in Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)Fire screws at the scene outside the former Kandy Bar in Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)
Fire screws at the scene outside the former Kandy Bar in Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Fire crews were called to the scene at the back of the Kandy Bar in Hunter Street this morning. It formed part of the Kitty’s Nightclub complex which was once one of the Lang Toun’s best known venues.

Three appliances were at the scene as smoke could be seen coming from a building at the back of the complex.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 7.58am to reports of a building fire on Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy. Operations control mobilised three appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire affecting a derelict building. There are no reported casualties.

"Crews remain in attendance to make the area safe."

In March, fire took hold in what used to be an office area between Kitty’s and the next door Candy Bar/Thunder Road. Four fire crews are at the scene along with a high reach vehicle. Appliances from Kirkcaldy and Methil stations were sent to the scene.

Plans to turn the former nightclub - which closed in 2019 - into flats were put on hold amid rising costs earlier this year. The building is back on the open market.

