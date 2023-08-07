Fire crews at scene of blaze at bar at former Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy

Fire screws at the scene outside the former Kandy Bar in Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Fire crews were called to the scene at the back of the Kandy Bar in Hunter Street this morning. It formed part of the Kitty’s Nightclub complex which was once one of the Lang Toun’s best known venues.

Three appliances were at the scene as smoke could be seen coming from a building at the back of the complex.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 7.58am to reports of a building fire on Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy. Operations control mobilised three appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire affecting a derelict building. There are no reported casualties.

"Crews remain in attendance to make the area safe."

In March, fire took hold in what used to be an office area between Kitty’s and the next door Candy Bar/Thunder Road. Four fire crews are at the scene along with a high reach vehicle. Appliances from Kirkcaldy and Methil stations were sent to the scene.