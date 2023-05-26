News you can trust since 1871
Fire crews at scene of blaze at Tentsmuir Forest

Fire crews are still at the scene of a blaze at Tentsmuir Forest this morning. It broke out around 7:00pm last night.
By Allan Crow
Published 26th May 2023, 08:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 08:24 BST

The fire service said the flames covered an area approximately 100m x 50m at the popular Fife beauty spot. Crews from Tayport and Dundee attended the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We received a report of a forest fire at Tentsmuir Forest at 6.47pm on Thursday. Two appliances are still at the scene.”

There were no casualties reported.

Tentsmuir Forest
