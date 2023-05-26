Fire crews at scene of blaze at Tentsmuir Forest
Fire crews are still at the scene of a blaze at Tentsmuir Forest this morning. It broke out around 7:00pm last night.
The fire service said the flames covered an area approximately 100m x 50m at the popular Fife beauty spot. Crews from Tayport and Dundee attended the scene.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We received a report of a forest fire at Tentsmuir Forest at 6.47pm on Thursday. Two appliances are still at the scene.”
There were no casualties reported.