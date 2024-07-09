Fire crews at ‘significant’ blaze throughout the night in Glenrothes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire crews remained at the scene of a “significant” blaze in Glenrothes throughout the night.

They were called to a fire in a row of garages in Falcon Drive, and only stood down after 6:00am this morning. Emergency services were alerted just after 9:00pm on Monday and fire crews from four stations were dispatched.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 9.11pm to a fire close to Hill View close and Falcon Drive in Glenrothes. Two fire crews from Glenrothes and Methil stations were at the scene tackling what had been described as a ‘significant’ incident.

“Two further crews from Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly stations were also despatched to add assistance.”The fire crews remained throughout the night, with the last one leaving around 6:15am after making the area safe.