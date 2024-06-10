Fire crews in hazmat suits deal with ‘ongoing, dynamic incident’ at Fife industrial estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire crews are dealing with what is described as an “ongoing, dynamic incident” in Glenrothes.

Three appliances were dispatched to building in Eastfield Industrial Estate on Newark Road North in the town this afternoon. Firefighter in hazmat suits have been spotted at the scene, although no details about what they are dealing with have been confirmed,

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call at 1.15pm to attend at an incident at the industrial estate at Newark Road North in Glenrothes. We have three appliances and a specialist unit at the ongoing and dynamic incident. We have no further details at this stage.”