Fire crews tackle blaze at disused Kirkcaldy school

A derelict former school in Kirkcaldy has been hit by fire.

By Allan Crow
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 2:01 pm

The alarm was raised on Saturday afternoon after smoke was seen coming from the rear of the empty building on Ramsey Road.

Two fire crews from Kirkcaldy station attended, with support from Methil where a third crew was dispatched.

Police also cordoned off the scene.

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze (Pic: Fife Jammer/https://www.facebook.com/FifeJL)

The building has been empty for several years.

It was most recently used by social work, and, in 2019, Fife Council gave the green light to change the building into 10 homes following a planning application submitted some two years earlier.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We received an alert to a fire at a derelict building in Ramsey Road at 3.14pm on Saturday.

The former school on Ramsey Road, Kirkcaldy

“On arrival, crews found a fire to the rear of the property.

“One appliance remained at the scene as efforts continued to ensure the fire was not reignited.”

