Fire crews tackle blaze at disused Kirkcaldy school

The alarm was raised on Saturday afternoon after smoke was seen coming from the rear of the empty building on Ramsey Road.
Two fire crews from Kirkcaldy station attended, with support from Methil where a third crew was dispatched.
Police also cordoned off the scene.
The building has been empty for several years.
It was most recently used by social work, and, in 2019, Fife Council gave the green light to change the building into 10 homes following a planning application submitted some two years earlier.
A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We received an alert to a fire at a derelict building in Ramsey Road at 3.14pm on Saturday.
“On arrival, crews found a fire to the rear of the property.
“One appliance remained at the scene as efforts continued to ensure the fire was not reignited.”