News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Fire crews tackle blaze at East Neuk chip shop

A fire has broken out in a chip shop in north-east Fife.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 9:34 pm
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 9:34 pm

Pittenweem Fish and Chip Bar on the village's High Street was the scene of the drama earlier this evening.

Fire crews raced to the scene around 5:45pm.

Four fire engines and a high reach appliance were sent to tackle the blaze.

Firefighters at the scene (Pic: Fife Jammer)

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Scottish Government: Hotel fire demolition delay claim ‘categorically untrue’

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed crews were at scene but says no further information was currently available.

The popular chip shop sits in the heart of the seaside town.

Pictures posted on special media show smoke billowing from its front door.

FifeScottish Fire and Rescue Service