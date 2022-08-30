Fire crews tackle blaze at East Neuk chip shop

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pittenweem Fish and Chip Bar on the village's High Street was the scene of the drama earlier this evening.

Fire crews raced to the scene around 5:45pm.

Four fire engines and a high reach appliance were sent to tackle the blaze.

Firefighters at the scene (Pic: Fife Jammer)

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed crews were at scene but says no further information was currently available.

The popular chip shop sits in the heart of the seaside town.