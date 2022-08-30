Fire crews tackle blaze at East Neuk chip shop
A fire has broken out in a chip shop in north-east Fife.
Pittenweem Fish and Chip Bar on the village's High Street was the scene of the drama earlier this evening.
Fire crews raced to the scene around 5:45pm.
Four fire engines and a high reach appliance were sent to tackle the blaze.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed crews were at scene but says no further information was currently available.
The popular chip shop sits in the heart of the seaside town.
Pictures posted on special media show smoke billowing from its front door.