Firefighters spent more than two hours tackling an early-morning blaze at a flat in Kirkcaldy.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to the property on Gourlay Street at around 2am on Monday. The occupants of the flat managed to get out before firefighters arrived, but it has not been confirmed whether anyone was injured. Police were at the scene this morning.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 1.56am about a fire in a flat on Gourlay Street in Kirkcaldy. We sent three fire appliances – two from Kirkcaldy and one from Methil. Nobody had to be rescued from the building.”