Fire crews tackle blaze at Kirkcaldy launderette as owners pledge to re-open
JJP Laundry in Dollar Crescent was the scene of the blaze which was tackled by four appliances. No-one was in the building at the time, but the business will be closed while investigations and repairs get underway.
The street was closed as firefighters from Lochgelly and Kirkcaldy were sent to the scene around 5.30pm. They remained there for over an hour and a half.
A spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a fire at 5.29pm within a laundrette on Dollar Crescent. Four crews were dispatched to the incident. A hose reel jet and thermal imaging camera were in use. Two appliances remained at the scene to extinguish the fire. The stop message came in at 7.05pm.”
The business owners posted an update on Facebook.
It said: “As you have probably seen on Facebook our shop has unexpectedly went up in flames. Please be patient - we will be closed for a while until we figure everything out and how to come back bigger and better than before. We will be back up and running as soon as the investigations are finished and the place has been deep cleaned
“We appreciate the clients who used us and hope to see you all again in the near future. We were glad to meet some incredible clients who used us over and over again and everyone who recommended us to further friends or family.”
