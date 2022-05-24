Fire crews tackle blaze at landmark Kirkcaldy building

The fire broke out at the former college campus at the harbour on Monday evening.

The blaze started on the third floor of the Nairn Building at the very end of the High Street.

Empty since the former Adam Smith College decanted in 2016, it was the subject of a successful planning application in December to convert it into flats.

The former Nairn building at Kirkcaldy harbour was part of the Adam Smith College estate until 2016. It is now being converted into flats

The building is also home to business Ninja Play on the ground floor.

Fire crews from the nearby Kirkcaldy Fire Station attended the blaze shortly after 9:00pm. They were there until after midnight.

They were joined by appliances from Burntisland and Glenrothes.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 8.46pm on Monday of a fire at the Nairn Building in High Street Kirkcaldy.

“Two fire crews including a high reach appliance were sent from Kirkcaldy station and on arrival crews found the building well alight.

“The fire had started on the third floor of the property.”

The stop sign was given at 1:00am and crews left the scene.

Despite the blaze there were no evident signs of damage or debris around the landmark building this morning, and adjacent businesses were operating as normal.

The Nairn building was constructed in 1864 and formed part of the former Priory Campus.

A distinctive brick built tower was added in 1928.