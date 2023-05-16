Five fire appliances were called to the scene in Ramsay Road around 4:00am. Roads around the building remain cordoned off while investigations continue.

Fire crews were dispatched from Kirkcaldy, Burntisland and Methil to tackle the blaze. Two remained at the scene early on Tuesday morning.

The building reduced to a charred shell, but the blaze did not spread to the former school which has stood since the late 1890s and used to be Abbotshall Infant School. More recently it has been used by Fife Council, but has been empty for several years.

The charred remains of the building after the early morning fire in Ramsay Road, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)