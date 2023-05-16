News you can trust since 1871
Fire destroys building in grounds of former historic Kirkcaldy school

A building in the grounds of a former nursery in Kirkcaldy has been badly damaged in an early morning blaze.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 16th May 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 11:44 BST

Five fire appliances were called to the scene in Ramsay Road around 4:00am. Roads around the building remain cordoned off while investigations continue.

Fire crews were dispatched from Kirkcaldy, Burntisland and Methil to tackle the blaze. Two remained at the scene early on Tuesday morning.

The building reduced to a charred shell, but the blaze did not spread to the former school which has stood since the late 1890s and used to be Abbotshall Infant School. More recently it has been used by Fife Council, but has been empty for several years.

The charred remains of the building after the early morning fire in Ramsay Road, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)The charred remains of the building after the early morning fire in Ramsay Road, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)
A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “We were in attendance at a disused nursery on Ramsay Road in Kirkcaldy. We got the call at 3.49am, there were five appliances on the scene sent from Kirkcaldy, Methil and Burntisland.”

