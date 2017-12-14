Passersby couldn’t help but notice the fire engine on Kirkcaldy High Street this morning just before 9am.

However, while some may have been concerned at the sight of an emergency services vehicle with flashing lights parked outside the Mercat Shopping Centre, in this case it’s nothing to be worried about.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed that an appliance had been in attendance.

But he added that it had been a false alarm at TK Maxx in the Mercat.

It would appear, he added, that store staff were testing their fire alarm.

Thankfully, it would appear that it works.

The test comes after an alert in October at the shop when there was a smell of smoke reported but it was given the all-clear.