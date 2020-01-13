Fire extinguished at Fife high school

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has tackled a blaze at a Fife high school.

The service was alerted to a fire at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar this morning.

The fire has now been extinguished and there are no reported casualties.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.54am on Monday, January 13 to reports of a fire within a school in Cupar, Fife.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to the town’s Carslogie Road, where crews were met by a fire on the building’s ground floor.

“Crews extinguished the fire, but currently remain on the scene working to make the area safe.

“The building was evacuated prior to the arrival of firefighters and there are no reported casualties”