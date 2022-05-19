The blaze took hold in the Dunnikier OAP Centre on Lauder Road, which has been closed for many years.

The building remains taped off this morning with charred furniture littering the grounds.

The fire gutted the building which has been closed for many years.

The centre - which sits opposite a Co-op store close to Victoria Hospital - was previously the Dunnikier Old Mens’ Club and latterly the OAP Centre.

It was once home to a number of local groups and activities before being sold in 2018.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 6:45pm on Wednesday, May 18, to reports of a building on fire at Lauder Road, Kirkcaldy.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a single storey derelict building.

Fire crews tackled the blaze last night.