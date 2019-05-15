Fire service called out to rescue seagulls trapped on Kirkcaldy court roof

Firefighters in Kirkcaldy were called out to an unusual rescue this afternoon.

One fire engine and one height appliance were called out to the town’s Sheriff Court around 2.30pm to a report of two seagulls trapped in netting on the building’s roof.

The seagull is handed over to SSPCA Taylor Johnstone.

You may also be interested in:

Jocky Wilson subject of new BBC documentary

Shareece to take on skydive for Kirkcaldy hospice in memory of her Pops

Fife theatre plan moves forward as licence is granted

Onlookers were surprised to see the aerial platform being raised to the court roof and were asking what was happening. They were amazed to discover that it was birds which were being rescued.

The firefighters spent around 30 minutes freeing the birds before bringing them down to the ground and handing them over to SSPCA officers who checked them over to ensure they were not hurt.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We will attend for any animals which are physically trapped.”