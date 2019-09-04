Fire service unveils new vehicles following major investment for Glenrothes

Glenrothes Fire Station welcomed members of the area committee to see three of the brand new vehicles that are going into service soon.

The total cost of the new Scania machines, two fire engines and a water rescue van, is around £1 million and are equipped to help with any situation on land or in water.

Station manager Andy Bennett said: “These appliances replace the Volvo ones we got in 2015 and while those served us well these are something else.

“They are cracking machines with so many features to help keep both our crews and the public safe, and I hope to get them on the road as soon as possible.

“I was pleased to welcome the councillors to the station and they were delighted by the significant investment the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has made in Glenrothes.”

Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch councillor Jan Wincott added: “I would like to thank station manager Andy Bennett and the men of Amber Watch for demonstrating the fantastic new state-of-the-art equipment recently delivered to Glenrothes.

“It was also encouraging, when I said I wished I could have been a fire fighter, to hear how they are actively recruiting for more women to join the service and would say to any women looking for a challenging, but rewarding, career to go for it.”