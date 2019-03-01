Firefighter plans for rural Fife stations are welcomed

Full-time firefighters are to be allocated to rural stations in north-east Fife

The move by Scottish Fife And Rescue Service to place them alongside retained colleagues has been welcomed by local councillors, Tim Brett and Margaret Kennedy.

Scott Arcari has recently taken up post in north east Fife, covering a cluster of retained stations including Tayport, Cupar, St Andrews, Anstruther and St Monans.

Councillor Brett said: “Retained firefighters are the back bone of the service in north east Fife but they have other occupations and give a tremendous level of commitment to their communities.

“This additional work can be challenging to manage for the retained duty service while maintaining a reasonable work/life balance. The additional full time post provided by the SFRS is intended to support and assist the crews in maintaining community safety in the areas that they operate.

“Scott will work close with the existing RDS watch managers to ensure that the community safety tasks identified can be managed effectively. Scott will also assist in the delivery of training and be a focal point for partnership working in the area and will also provide operational response.”

Councillor Kennedy added “The SFRS hopes to introduce more of these posts later this year, and I hope that a case can be made for a further post to be located in Fife if the resources becomes available.”