Firefighters battle Fife farm blaze

Firefighters are fighting a large farm fire in Fife, which saw a road closed off by police.
The fire involves a large number of hay bales between Auchtertool and Lochgelly.
Police initially closed off the road, but it has since been reopened.
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 12.05pm on Monday, November 5 to reports of a quantity of hay bales on fire near the village of Auchtertool.
“Operations Control mobilised four fire engines to a farm just off the A92, where firefighters are currently working to extinguish the fire.
“There are no casualties.”
