Firefighters battle Fife farm blaze

Police closed off a crucial Fife road as firefighters battled a fire at a farm last night.

Officers were called to a farm near Windygates to assist firefighters at around 10.10pm.

The A911 was closed to allow access for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service vehicles.

You may also be interested in:

£100,000 of drugs seized in Kirkcaldy raid

’I was lucky not to be killed’ - Kirkcaldy man tells how illegal biker knocked him down

Gallery: Your World Book Day kids pictures

A fire service spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 10.04pm on Thursday, March 7 to reports of a fire at a farm in Windygates, Fife.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire engines to Bankhead farm where firefighters extinguished the fire involving a large quantity of straw and tyres.

“Crews worked through the night dampening down and checking for hotspots and thereafter left the scene at 7.28am this morning after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress