Three appliances and an ambulance were called to the old HSS Hire building on the corner near the harbour at the St James Church car park.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We had three appliances in attendance after receiving a call about a fire in a derelict shop at 11.07am. The stop message came in at 11.25am.”

No-one was injured in the incident.