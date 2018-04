Firefighters were called to a blaze at Kirkcaldy’s Fife Central Retail Park.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon at the Greggs and Costa building.

A The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 4.16pm on Sunday, April 22 to reports of a rubbish fire.

“Operations Control mobilised one fire engine to Fife Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy.

“There were no casualties.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire and left the scene after ensuring the area had been made safe.”